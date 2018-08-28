Pochettino: It’s an important victory for Spurs

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says it’s a sign of great character that his players were not content with a one-nil win over Manchester United.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

The north London outfit put United’s defence to the sword at Old Trafford on Monday night to claim a 3-0 victory over Jose Mourinho’s charges.

Not a good night‼️@ManUtd United suffered a second-half collapse as they lost 3-0 to Spurs. #MUNTOT#premierleague What went wrong❓https://t.co/XQQ0wtej6v — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) August 28, 2018

Harry Kane put the visitors in front five minutes into the second half, but Spurs did not attempt to simply defend the lead. They continued to push forward and Lucas Moura doubled the lead two minutes later, before completing his brace in the 84th minute.

The result puts The Lilywhites second in the Premier League standings, behind Liverpool on goal difference, after winning all three of their games thus far.

“I think it’s so important because it puts us in a very important position in the table,” Pochettino told a news conference.

“Another negative result today and it’s open again, [people would say it’s] difficult for Tottenham to win away from home against the top six again.

“This can appear some big statement to say, ‘OK, we are here’ to show that we believe in ourselves. Good character. I think in the end only three points but we need to keep calm.

“In the same way, we can be happy because Manchester United is a great team and it’s not easy to play and come here. Maybe it’s easy to score but after 1-0 you want to play safe and say, ‘OK, come on, let’s play safe and finish the game 1-0’.

“But I think the character and the personality of the team was to try to find the second and the third. I think that is why we fully deserved the result and the players all the credit.”