Mourinho unsure what his best back four is

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits he does not know what his first-choice back four is, after a humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham on Monday.

The Red Devils’ defensive frailties were exposed at Brighton recently as they lost 3-2 with centre-backs Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof making the starting lineup.

Mourinho then opted to make wholesale changes to his defence for Monday night’s clash with Spurs at Old Trafford. He started with a make-shift back three of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, and midfielder Ander Herrera.

However, the changes failed to make a difference as defensive errors still plagued United. Lucas Moura bagged a brace for the visitors while Harry Kane also found the back of the United net.

Asked if he knew what his preferred defence was, Mourinho told the press: “Why not? Because in the first game [it was Victor] Lindelof and [Eric] Bailly.

“Today played [Phil] Jones and [Chris] Smalling, but now Jones is injured, and next match it will be Smalling, with another one.

“When Marcos Rojo comes he will be an option, and no, I don’t know my best back four.”