Zaha pleased to break Palace record

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is delighted to have broken the club’s goalscoring record in the Premier League and is determined to keep going.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

The 25-year-old found the back of Watford’s net on Sunday as the Eagles lost 2-1 at Vicarage Road. The strike was Zaha’s 24th for the south Londoners in the top flight, which breaks Chris Armstrong’s record of 23.

“Thanks for all your messages. Happy to be the record goalscorer for Palace in the Premier League and hope I can score many more for the club,” he posted on Instagram.

Zaha recently signed a new five-year contract with Palace and has made a strong start to the new season with two goals in three league encounters.

Roy Hodgson’s side will take on Southampton at Selhurst Park on September 1 in their next league match, after an EFL Cup clash with Swansea on Tuesday.