Premier League: Have Wolves found the blueprint to success against City?

Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers held defending champs Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Molineux making them the first team to earn a point against Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

It was a battle of champions and deservedly so as second-tier winners Wolverhampton Wanderers weren’t afraid to go toe-to-toe with the defending Premier League title holders. Nuno Espirito Santo has got his side playing good passing football; a system that has seen them dominate last season’s EFL Championship. It was a different sight that City is used to seeing from their usual opponents as past oppositions tended to play defensively instead with the objective of disrupting their rhythm.

Newly promoted @Wolves hold the champions to earn a point in a brilliant encounter at Molineux#PL #WOLMCI pic.twitter.com/gLQBxKU4f9 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 25, 2018

Wolves’ players showed no signs of jitters playing against City, as evidenced by the home side’s attacking intent. Taking 11 shots against the citizens, the most so far in the new season, Nuno Espirito Santo employed his usual 3-4-3 lineup. He also played a high press, leaving little breathing room for City’s players to think. City though showed their quality, having more than 70% of the possession for the game, racking up 644 passes in total with an 89% accuracy compared to just 260 by the Wolves – almost three times less than the visitors. City also had 18 shots, with six being on target.

But it did not seem as if City controlled the whole match. Wonder-kid Ruben Neves and Portuguese veteran Joao Moutinho were efficient when Wolves had the ball. Spraying pinpoint passes to wide players Helder Costa and Diogo Jota that troubled the Citizens defence. After the match, City Captain Vincent Kompany was full of praise for the hosts. It was the first time in a long while that the Belgian captain was made to look average, committing fouls against the cunning Joao Moutinho. The Portuguese even started a counter attack that almost gave Wolves the opening goal of the game in the 20th minute off Kompany’s foul that gave him an opportunity to initiate a quick restart with a pinpoint pass towards the path of Diogo Jota who then crossed towards Raul Jimenez for a tap-in. But the visitors breathed a sigh of relief after the play as the Mexican international was ruled marginally offside.

Wolves seemed to have found a chink in City’s armor after Joao Moutinho, again, delivered a beautiful cross towards the far side of the box that French defender Willy Boly scored; but not without controversy. Boly looked as if he produced a fine diving header but replays showed that it was hit with his arm. A VAR review could’ve played a part in the decision, but Wolves will be thankful that the Premier League has decided against it’s implementation this season. Eventually City were able to peg one back after Aymeric Laporte answered with his own pinpoint header in the 67th minute.

We are wolves, Quietly we will endure, Silently we will suffer, Patiently we will wait for it, We are warrior’s and we will survive. #RJ9 #wolvesvsmancity #wolvesaywe 🐺🔶⚽ pic.twitter.com/TmcUCJl93i — Raúl Jiménez (@Raul_Jimenez9) August 26, 2018

There was certainly a lot of luck involved for Wolverhampton that day but they did show other clubs that City is not untouchable. Nuno Espirito Santo employed a patient approach against their opposition. Disciplined defending and attacking efficiency was the order of the day. They showed that it was the quality of possession, not the quantity that matters. Wolves played with a positive game plan and showed tremendous intent in living up to their opponents’ level. It could be something that other Premier League sides could emulate. Wolves played without fear and showed their intent in getting a good result making it known that anyone could get something against City on their best day.

Bunkering and playing defensively against is what City is used to, maybe, just maybe, opponents will have a better result by taking the game to City rather than waiting and grinding out a result. Wolves certainly showed that it could be done.

