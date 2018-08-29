Five talking points on Liverpool’s perfect start in the League

With Jurgen Klopp at the helm of Liverpool FC and with the quality players that he has in his squad, the club managed to start the season right with three consecutive wins without conceding any goal and showing everyone in the league how dangerous they could be.

It seems as though a rejuvenated Liverpool squad came out blazing since their first game in the league, thrashing West Ham four goals to nil and then winning two goals to nil against Crystal Palace away from home before returning to Anfield with a single goal win against Brighton. With the results, the Reds put themselves at the top of the pecking order with nine points, with a seven goal difference and three consecutive clean sheets under their belt.

What seemed to be working well for Klopp’s men?

Alisson Becker is Living Up to His Billing

With a price tag of £65 million, Liverpool brought the Brazilian no. 1 to Anfield with hopes of an upgrade for their man between the sticks after their defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final. The Brazilian, on the other hand, didn’t disappoint as he proved himself worthy of the price tag by keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

Not only does he keep the ball away from the goal, he also commands well at the back and distributes properly at the front. He even had the audacity to pull off a chip over a striker before giving the ball out to his teammates, showing his Brazilian dribbling skills despite being a keeper.

His heroics were much appreciated in a tightly-contested match against Brighton as they narrowly won against them by a single goal. With the pressure tremendously against them, Alisson pulled off a last-minute save to keep their clean sheet record and win three consecutive matches.

Bobby, the False 9

When he runs, he brings the defence with him freeing up his teammates; this is just a walk in the park for Roberto Firmino. He makes his teammates look good by opening spaces for them. With two assists in three games, Firmino doesn’t care if he’s scoring or not as long as his team is winning.

NEW: In the latest Game Dissected column @_TomClarke analyses exactly why Roberto Firmino is so important in giving Liverpool their attacking threat. #LFC pic.twitter.com/s2OMz7gMxF — Times Sport (@TimesSport) August 27, 2018

In their most recent game against Brighton, Firmino provided an assist to Mohamed Salah for the Egyptian to score his 29th goal in 29 appearances in Anfield. It only shows that scoring might not be Firmino’s top priority, but it’s still a healthy attitude that Klopp is welcome to have in his team.

Wijnaldum, a Revelation in the No. 6 Role

A midfielder who works hard and wins the game for his club. Georginio Wijnaldum might have taken this strictly in his last game against Brighton. With 75 out of 76 passes connecting to his teammates, he elevated the No. 6 role into another level.

Georginio Wijnaldum misplaced just one pass against Brighton: • 98.7% accuracy

• 76 attempted

• 75 completed Tidy in midfield. pic.twitter.com/NBKsMXbyTw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 25, 2018



It doesn’t end there, he also did something terrific that made the entire Anfield get up to its feet. He dribbled past three defenders in a flashy style before being taken down with a foul. He might be the silent type but he sure makes you notice him through his performance.

#Ginius bit of footwork from Gini Wijnaldum.

He’s proven why Klopps been starting him since the beginning of the season!

Quickly becoming a top player!#BigWij pic.twitter.com/mzK7GByL2i — Allezson Becker (@AllezsonB) August 27, 2018

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The Attacking Right Back

At a tender age of 19, Alexander-Arnold has a lot of potential ahead of him but he definitely showed what he’s really made of in their first three Premier League games particularly against Brighton. With a Gerard/Xabi Alonso- esque pass, Alexander-Arnold wowed the crowd in Anfield.



The tricky pass was just the tip of the iceberg though. Trent showed his tenacity in that game as well as was often seen going up for an attacking play then sprinting back on defence. He even took a free kick only to hit the crossbar. With this kind of mentality at a young age, Liverpool might’ve unearthed a brilliant gem in him.

Andy Robertson’s & Trent Alexander- Arnold’s combined touchmap against Brighton..Proper width.👌🔴 pic.twitter.com/bE3HDnzLDM — AnfieldUrchin (@AnfieldUrchin) August 27, 2018

The Egyptian King’s 29 in 29

He just can’t stop scoring. With two goals in the first three games of the league, Mohamed Salah already scored a total of 29 goals in 29 appearances in Anfield. With his most recent goal against Brighton at home, that brough his tally up to 46 goals in 55 appearances for the club.

Milner ➡ Mane ➡ Firmino ➡ Salah @MoSalah has now scored 29 goals in 29 appearances at Anfield in all comps. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rfxWLwgnj3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 29, 2018

At this rate, he’s just primed for more for the Reds and will look to continue his blazing form towards their next league match against Leicester City. So long as Salah is upfront of the trident alongside Firmino and Sadio Mane, this is a league for Klopp and the rest of Liverpool to win.