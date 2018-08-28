Mourinho storms out of press conference after Spurs loss

Jose Mourinho angrily defended his team, their performance and his record during a heated press conference following Manchester United’s 3-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

A Harry Kane header and two goals from Lucas Moura after the break gave Spurs the win at Old Trafford after United had dominated the first half, but failed to take advantage of several good chances, Romelu Lukaku being particularly wasteful.

Talking to reporters, Mourinho accused the press of trying to twist their facts about the game and turn a good performance into a bad one.

“When I win matches I come here many times and you are not happy that I won matches and you say the most important thing is the way of playing.

“I need to know from you [reporter] what is the most important thing if it is is to play well or win matches? If it is to play offensively or for a certain result. Today we were aggressive, we press high, Tottenham couldn’t make two passes coming from the back, they made lots of mistakes because of our pressure high. We project the full-backs, we had Valencia and Luke Shaw arriving in dangerous positions, we miss goals with an open goal, we miss chances, we were unlucky in rebounds in both goals.

“We lost the game because we concede a goal in the first corner of the match in the minute 50-something. In the first-half, zero corners, zero lateral free-kicks, they had one corner, they score a goal. And you want to transform the story of your game.

Asked about the thousands of empty seats at the final whistle, Mourinho replied: “I would do the same (leave early) losing 3-0, taking two hours from here to the centre of Manchester, because is where I live and after matches it takes two hours, so keep trying, keep trying, keep trying.”

He then praised the fans for cheering the team off despite the loss, before implying that the supporters knew more about the game than reporters.

“But don’t lose your time. Because today I had the proof the best judge in football are the supporters, they are the best judge.

“We lost last season here against Sevilla (in the Champions League) and were booed because we deserved, because we were not good, because we were not dangerous enough, because Sevilla deserved to win the match, we were booed and deservedly. And today the players left the pitch after losing at home and were applauded because they deserved it. So keep trying and trying and trying and keep trying, keep trying.”

Mourinho was clearly losing his patience with the assembled press, and proceeded to go on an angry rant about his management record as he got up and left the room.

Holding up three fingers, he asked: “Do you know what was the result? 3-0. Do you know what this means? 3-0 but also means three Premierships and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them two. So respect man, respect, respect, respect.”