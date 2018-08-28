Tottenham demolish United at Old Trafford

A ruthless second-half display from Tottenham saw them score three times to beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Monday.

Manchester United 0 Tottenham 3

Lukaku (16′) misses open goal from tight angle

Lloris denies Lukaku and Pogba in first half

Kane (50′) heads home from a corner

Lucas (52′, 84′) produces two clinical finishes

Match Summary

Jose Mourinho’s side were by far the better team in the first half and created numerous chances without success. But Spurs took control with two quick-fire goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura early in the second half, before the Brazilian sealed the win in the closing stages.

Full Report

Manchester United almost made a dream start when Fred latched onto Jesse Lingard’s flick-on and got a lucky rebound inside the box before poking the ball wide of the near post in the opening minute.

The hosts looked lively and should have broken the deadlock in the 16th minute after a poor backpass from Danny Rose let in Romelu Lukaku, but the Belgian ace squeezed the ball wide of an open goal from a tight angle having gone around Hugo Lloris on the right.

Luke Shaw had an impressive first half and he pulled the ball back for Lukaku on 19 minutes after being played into space on the left. However, the burly striker drew a routine save out of Lloris with his first-time shot.

Antonio Valencia sliced an effort well wide of the near post from 22 yards out moments later, while Lukaku glanced a header just beyond the far post from Fred’s cross on the left in the 27th minute.

United continued to control proceedings and Fred curled a left-footer just wide of the far post from inside the area on the half-hour mark after being released down the right flank by Valencia.

They went close again four minutes later as Paul Pogba forced Lloris to parry away his first-time strike from 20 yards out, and Nemanja Matic saw his side-footed effort deflected wide from Valencia’s cutback seconds later.

David de Gea was called into action for the first time on 40 minutes to keep out Christian Eriksen’s low shot from 18 yards out. But the Red Devils were quickly threatening at the start of the second half as Pogba curled a shot inches wide of the left post from 21 yards out.

However, the visitors opened the scoring against the run of play in the 50th minute when Kane got away from his marker to head a corner into the right corner of the goal, after Dele Alli’s half-volley had been deflected behind.

United nearly found a swift response as Lukaku forced Lloris into a good save with a right-footed shot from an angle on the left in the 51st minute, but they conceded again within seconds.

Eriksen was played into acres of space on the right and cut the ball back for Lucas, who fired into the bottom-left corner of the net from 13 yards out.

Victor Lindelof could only hit the side-netting at the back post from Fred’s free-kick on the right in the 65th minute, and the Swedish defender was fortunate to be bailed out by his keeper soon afterwards having given the ball straight to Alli just outside his own box. Kane then failed to hit the target at the far post from the resulting corner.

Alexis Sanchez dragged a shot wide of the near post from inside the box on the left after cutting inside in the 69th minute, while Lingard’s strike was deflected onto the roof of the goal from Lukaku’s cutback on the right 10 minutes later.

Spurs killed the game off six minutes from time as Lucas collected a loose ball and skipped past a sliding Chris Smalling to pick out the bottom-left corner of the net with a clinical finish.