Rangnick: Leipzig still keen on Lookman

RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that the Bundesliga outfit are still hoping to sign Everton’s Ademola Lookman before the transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old went on loan to Leipzig for the latter half of the 2017/18 season and made 11 Bundesliga appearances, scoring five goals and providing four assists. He returned to the Toffees for the start of the new campaign, but Leipzig remain keen on the Englishman.

The transfer deadline in Germany will close on Friday.

“We’ll see. Let’s just wait another week,” Rangnick told the press.

“When you turn back time to the last day of the last transfer market, at 2pm we didn’t even think about a loan of Ademola Lookman.

“It seemed impossible to get him. But four hours later we got the deal done. I said then that it wasn’t a last-minute deal but a last-second deal.

“We don’t plan to repeat this, because it was a very stressful situation for us. We’ll just wait. When Everton wants to keep the player they will tell us. If not we’ll see if there’s a chance of still getting him.”