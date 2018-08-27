Luiz: Chelsea have ‘amazing spirit’ under Sarri

Chelsea defender David Luiz is enjoying the football that manager Maurizio Sarri wants the Blues to play and believes there is a great team spirit in the squad.

Under the guidance of Sarri, Chelsea have won their three opening games of the Premier League season, beating Huddersfield, Arsenal, and Newcastle United.

Luiz is relishing the experience of playing for Sarri and is confident the team will improve as they get used to the Italian’s style.

The Brazilian told Chelsea’s official website: “It’s always great to play football, especially after I was out for six or seven months.

“I’m enjoying it a lot, we have a great philosophy, a great manager and an amazing spirit in the team so it’s great to be playing.

“We are trying to get points at the beginning because as everybody knows it’s a new system and a new philosophy so we are trying to do our best.

“It’s not easy to win points in the Premier League so if we can get them now, at the beginning of the season, when we are adapted to the style it’s going to be even better for us.”