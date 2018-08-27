Mourinho: United players need some time

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels his players need more time in training to catch up after missing out on a proper pre-season due to the World Cup.

The Red Devils boss has come under scrutiny following his side’s poor performance at Brighton in their last Premier League outing, where they lost 3-2.

United will take on Tottenham at Old Trafford on Monday night, eight days after the Brighton clash, and Mourinho is pleased his players had a good break between the games.

“When you have a good week, when you train really well, things are positive, you expect good individual performances,” he told Sky Sports.

“You don’t expect mistakes and you expect a good result, not a defeat.

“Normally when you lose you want to play immediately and two days after that was not the case. But I am happy that was not the case because in this moment we need some time.

“We need players to be back, we need players to train more, to have a kind of pre-season after the pre-season that they didn’t have after the World Cup.”