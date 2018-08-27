Pochettino backs ‘inspirational’ Mourinho

In the build-up to Tottenham’s clash with Manchester United, manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that Jose Mourinho was an inspiration to him as a young coach.

Spurs will travel to Old Trafford on Monday night to take on the Red Devils in a Premier League tie. The north London outfit take momentum into the encounter having won their opening two league games of the season.

Meanwhile, the pressure has been mounting on Mourinho after United’s shock 3-2 defeat at Brighton, but Pochettino has backed the Portuguese tactician and praised his managerial abilities.

“For every single manager who is younger than him, he was an inspiration. For everyone,” Pochettino told the press.

“Of course. I took a lot of things from him. So many things. He is an unbelievable manager.

“I am younger than him, of course. The circumstances that happen with me, that happen with other managers, they will happen, it is up and down.

“He is an inspirational manager for a manager like me. I have a very good relationship with ‘Mou’ from when I was a manager of Espanyol and I have full respect for him and the club.”