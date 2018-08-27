Sarri surprised by defensive Toon

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri compared Newcastle United’s defensive tactics to those of Italian clubs following his side’s narrow 2-1 win at St. James Park on Sunday.

The Blues maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season thanks to a late DeAndre Yedlin own goal after Joselu had cancelled out a controversial Eden Hazard penalty.

The win leaves Sarri’s Chelsea second in the table behind Liverpool on goal difference.

After the game, Sarri commented on how hard it had been to break down Newcastle.

“It’s not too easy to play here, this match has been more difficult than Italy,” said the former Napoli boss.

“In Italy these tactics were usual but I never saw Rafa play with five in defence so at the beginning I was really surprised,” he added.

“It was so difficult for us, Newcastle were so compact, we needed to move the ball very fast. Winning here shows the character of my team. Our character is strong.”

He went on to praise midfielder Eden Hazard, who made his first start of the season.

“I think Hazard has played very well and will get better,” he said.

Benitez, meanwhile, defended his approach to the match.

“Possession means nothing,” he said. “Possession statistics are misleading, you can have 80% of it and still lose. It’s about the big picture.

“When I was at Napoli we were attacking all the time and ideally I’d like to play with five strikers but now I’m at Newcastle and I have to manage what I have.”