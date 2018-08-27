Fulham win six-goal thriller against Burnley

Fulham earned their first victory of the Premier League season as they defeated Burnley 4-2 in a six-goal thriller at Craven Cottage on Sunday evening.

Fulham 4 Burnley 2

Seri (4′) hits magnificent opener and Hendrick (10′) levels

Mitrovic (36′, 38) completes brace

Tarkowski (41′) pulls one back

Schurrle (83′) gets late fourth

Match summary

Fulham raced into a 3-2 lead in a goal-laden first half as the action went from end-to-end in London.

The chances in the final third decreased in the second stanza though Andre Schurrle did add a late fourth for the hosts.

Match report

It proved to be a thrilling first half full of goals and it started early as Jean Michael Seri hit a goal-of-the-season contender in the third minute.

After receiving a pass from Luciano Vietto, the Ivory Coast international struck a thunderous strike into the top corner beyond a helpless Joe Hart.

In the 10th minute the away side leveled matters through Jeff Hendrick. After Aaron Lennon was sent clear on the wing, he crossed for Seri who saw his initial shot blocked by Denis Odoi.

The rebound fell to the player who struck home with composure. In the 36th minute the hosts seized the advantage once again through Aleksandar Mitrovic.

After a good set-piece routine, Tom Cairney sent a cross to the far post where Mitrovic was in space to nod home.

Two minutes later, Mitrovic completed his brace after getting on the end of Vietto’s excellent delivery into the box, which he duly dispatched with a clinical header.

The end-to-end action continued not long after when James Tarkowski pulled one back before the interval. After a corner from Charlie Taylor was met by Ben Mee, Tarkowski was on hand to tuck home beyond Marcus Bettinelli.

The chances continued to come after the interval though there would not be the goal-rush as in the first period. The Cottagers hit the crossbar in the 55th minute when the lively Schurrle beat Tarkowski, before his effort from the edge of the box struck the woodwork.

Not long afterwards, Mitrovic came close to getting his hat-trick after nearly meeting Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s cross but he could not make contact.

In the final 10 minutes Hart denied Schurrle with a brilliant stop but the fourth arrived in the 83rd minute from the Germany star. Mitrovic found space to cut inside before sending in a shot which smashed off the far post, before the former Chelsea man tucked home the rebound.

There were no more major alarms as it ended 4-2 at Craven Cottage.