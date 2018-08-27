Chelsea squeeze past defensive Newcastle

Chelsea dominated their Premier League clash with Newcastle on Sunday evening but were lucky to leave St James’ Park with all three points in fascinating 2-1 win.

Newcastle United 1 Chelsea 2

Hazard scores from the spot on 76′

Joselu steals in with the equaliser on 83′

Yedlin own-goal on 87′

Match summary

The away side were in control throughout the tie but needed a penalty from star man Eden Hazard to open the scoring against a Newcastle side seemingly happy to sit deep and soak up the pressure.

The Blues though looked to have thrown away their chance for all three points when Joselu snuck in to head home, but the slightest of touches from Deandre Yedlin settled the tie, as he turned into his own net in the dying minutes.

Full report

Chelsea started to control the possession of the ball very early on with Hazard bossing play alongside Jorginho.

Newcastle though were first in with a sighter as Jacob Murphy got behind Pedro to fire in at Kepa from 25 yards out, but the Chelsea goalkeeper got down low to his right and held on.

Antonio Rudiger should have done better when the ball dropped to him from a 17th minute corner but he swiped well wide of the target.

Hazard was far closer with a super swipe that flew just past Martin Dubravka, after a storming run to set up the chance.

Alvaro Morata then came close on the half hour with a blocked effort before Hazard was inches off target after slipping past two Newcastle players to shoot from the edge of the area.

Solomon Rondon though really should have headed the home side ahead with a header from inside the box but he powered Federico Fernandez’s delivery just past the left post.

Pedro had two good chances to break the deadlock with the half winding down, but spurned them both, and while the Blues faced some pressure before the break, defending a succession of corners, normal service was resumed early in the second half.

Hazard found Azpilicueta racing up the right flank, and he fired in a first time shot at the near post that had Dubravka scrambling to get his body behind.

Morata then wasted a good opportunity to break the deadlock after a swift move, with Jorginho feeding Azpilicueta, who in turn played in the Spaniard, but his touch was poor as Ciaran Clark nipped in to clear the danger.

Olivier Giroud and Willian came on for Morata and Pedro as Maurizio Sarri looked for a way to unlock the door against a battling Newcastle side.

Rudiger came as close an anyone to finding a goal for Chelsea with a thunderous shot that rattled the Newcastle crossbar, following another long spell of possession from the visiting side.

But the deadlock was finally broken when Hazard smashed in from the penalty spot with 76 minutes played, to finally see their dominance of this match rewarded.

Fabian Schar was penalised for diving in on Marcos Alonso and despite the protestations form the home side, the referee pointed to the spot.

Chelsea were still celebrating when a long ball dropped at the feet of substitute Olivier Giroud, who went down under the force of Yedlin’s elbow – leaving the player to cross for Joselu – and he stooped ahead of David Luiz to score.

Chelsea though stole in with just minutes to spare to make it three wins from three and place them second on the table behind early leaders Liverpool.

A Willian free-kick was headed by Giroud back to Alonso, who’s shot into the box went in off Yedlin, although Ross Barkley may well have turned home, had Yedlin not got the final touch.