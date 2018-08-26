Hornets edge Eagles at Vicarage Road

Watford continued their fine form at home as they defeated a wasteful Crystal Palace 2-1 in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Vicarage Road.

Watford 2 Crystal Palace 1

Capoue escapes red card

Pereyra (53′) nets opener

Holebas (71′) scores second

Zaha (78′) pulls a goal back

Match summary

The away side were slightly the better of the two in the first half and perhaps should have been ahead but James McArthur spurned an excellent chance.

In the second stanza the Hornets came to life and took the lead through Roberto Pereyra before Jose Holebas doubled the advantage. Wilfried Zaha netted a late consolation.

Match report

It was a feisty start from both sides in the opening 10 minutes with Etienne Capoue lucky to escape a red card for a nasty challenge on Zaha.

Zaha turned Capoue in the middle of the pitch and the Watford midfielder stamped on the back of the winger’s calf, however, he was only given a yellow instead of his marching orders.

In the 12th minute the away side came close to the opening goal as Andros Townsend crossed from the right and found Christian Benteke, before the giant striker planted a header straight at Ben Foster in goal.

Townsend was causing all kinds of problems on the wing and four minutes later he went on a driving run before squaring the ball back across the penalty area. James McArthur raced on to it, however, Foster produced a fine point-blank save with his right hand.

In the 22nd, the Hornets created their first real opening as the ball was played in from the right before Troy Deeney sold a lovely dummy which rolled onto the feet of the onrushing Pereyra.

The forward swept the ball on goal with his right foot but the strike went straight into the midriff of Wayne Hennessey, when the 27-year-old may have done better.

The action continued to pulse from end-to-end although the next big opportunity only arrived just before the break. Daryl Janmaat was picked out in space by a clever pass from Andre Gray, though the full-back dragged his strike narrowly wide.

After the interval, the home side came out of the blocks quickly and hit the front through a lovely strike from Pereyra. After being picked out by Capoue, the Argentine showed great composure to cut inside and curl an effort into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

Palace were struggling to gain a foothold in the second half though in the 69th minute Benteke produced some brilliant hold-up play, before turning and firing a beauty of a strike just inches past the right-hand post with Foster beaten.

Two minutes later the Eagles were made to pay for the miss as Holebas showed great skill to cut inside on the left, before firing in a curling effort which caught Hennessey just out of position and flew into the far corner.

In the 78th minute Palace found a way back into the game when Zaha played a one-two with Max Meyer, before racing in behind and firing a low strike through the legs of the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Towards the end the hosts nearly added a third when Christian Kabasele headed just wide after a cross from the left.

At the death, Joel Ward missed a glorious chance to level as he headed wide from a corner with the goal gaping.