Will Chelsea’s defensive deficiencies cost them this season?

There’s always a thing for Italians and defensive prowess. From Carlo Ancelotti’s mighty AC Milan to Marcello Lippi’s World Champions- defence was instrumental in them ruling over Europe and the world respectively. Europe has been blessed with these magnificent tactical masters hailing from Italy.

From the days of black and white televisions to today’s 4k Ultra HD ones, Italians and defensive wall has become something of a synonym of each other. Such was the case when Antonio Conte took charge of Chelsea.

In his very first season, Conte won them the League. Chelsea weren’t the most attacking and entertaining team by any means, but there defence was absolutely rock solid. Players like Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill stopped all and sundry from attacking their goals. In the very Italian 3-4-3 setup, Chelsea looked dangerous. Even the marauding fullbacks Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso were brilliant in both sectors of the field as well. But the dream wasn’t to last forever. It didn’t even last one season.

The Champions of England, Conte’s men started the 2017-18 season with a view to defending their crown. But that mission soon became a failure. Chelsea, who conceded just once against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in 2016-17, conceded three at their very own Stamford Bridge against Bournemouth. Their defenders looked shadows of their previous selves. The Italian defence were being ripped apart week in week out by the opponents. Safe to say, Chelsea didn’t quite play like Champions to retain their title. But things got even worse. They ended up being fifth and thus, missed a spot in the Champions League this season. And with that, Conte’s Chelsea career was over. Chelsea hierarchy ended up sacking the man just a season after he turned them into the best team of England.

In his place, came another Italian master tactician, namely Maurizio Sarri. Previously with Napoli, Sarri’s showed his abilities when the ‘Ciucciarelli’s proved to be Juventus’ steepest competition for the past few years for the League title. Unlike his predecessor, Sarri prefers a flat back four; with Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta dropping in beside Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz to complete the back four. But tensions remain the same with Chelsea’s defence. Against Manchester City in the Community Shield and Arsenal in the League, their defensive frailties were on display, much to the worry of Sarri and the Chelsea fanbase.

To start off, the problems run deeper than usual lack of consistency or even concentration. For starters, David Luiz was almost sent into exile by Conte. Nowhere near the starting XI under him, Luiz now finds himself as a pivotal cog in the defensive machine of Sarri. With little to no top level competitive experience in the past year, Luiz looked leggy against City and Arsenal. He was caught out of position way too many times. That was the case against Newcastle as well when he was caught napping when Joselu steamed in ahead of him to bring the Magpies level.

Alongside him, the German Rudiger is a giant presence at the heart of the Blues’ defence. But against City, Rudiger was taken to task by the likes of Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva. Failing to close down Aguero, he was the reason the Argentine got time to fire in the opener. But so far barring a few momentary lapses, he’s been very composed for them.

Coming to the fullbacks, Azpilicueta has been magnificent. Combining brilliant defensive abilities with his deadly understanding with striker Alvaro Morata, ‘Dave’, as he’s known to much of the Chelsea fans, has been brilliant. His assist for Morata against Arsenal speaks volumes.

On the other flank, fellow Spaniard Alonso has started off brilliantly too. Already a goal to his name and that too a match winning one, Alonso was the one whose shot was deflected in against Newcastle to hand ‘The Blues’ all three points after a late Joselu goal threatened to snatch away a win. With his recent performances, it’s safe to say that the fullback is set to excel again. But as he’s no longer the fullback playing on the left of the midfield, it’ll be interesting to see how he adapts to this new a little more defensive responsibilities because Alonso just loves to bomb up and down the flanks to join up in attack. Arsenal’s second goal against Sarri’s men was a result of Alonso not tracking back in time, resulting in Henrikh Mkhitaryan having time to drill a cross for Alex Iwobi to finish.

With all that being said, Chelsea’s defence will be under scrutiny for most of this season – especially after their horror show in the last. With Sarri asking for a couple of months, maybe three to shore up his side, Chelsea fans can take heart from what they’ve seen. It’d have been better to see some new players come in but that’s something in the past. With the likes of Zappacosta, Emerson, and Cahill in the ranks, Chelsea don’t actually need to sweat on failing to secure new defensive recruits. But they do need to improve on those momentary lapses. They need to bring back the flair Conte’s defence had two years ago. If Sarri can do that, don’t be too surprised to see Chelsea kissing the Premier League title again come May.

