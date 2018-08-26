Big Match Focus: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United have the opportunity to bounce back from their recent defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion when they face an in-form Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Premier League

Date: 27 August 2018

Game week 3

Kick-off: 20H00 local time/02H00 HKT (28 August)

Venue: Old Trafford

Referee: C. Pawson

Assistants: E. Smart, R. West

Fourth official: J. Moss

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Man United 159 83 39 37

Tottenham 159 37 39 83

Previous encounter

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur 21/04/18 (FA Cup)

Manchester United goalscorers: A. Sanchez (24′), Ander Herrera (62′)

Tottenham Hotspur goalscorer: D. Alli (11′)

Players to watch

Paul Pogba gave a superb performance in the opening day victory over Leicester City but was less influential in the defeat to Brighton. With reports continuing to escalate that he remains a target for Barcelona, how the World Cup winner with France performs on Monday could be well worth watching.

Lucas Moura has been one of the outstanding performers for Spurs so far in the current campaign, and is showing signs of developing a deadly chemistry with Harry Kane in attack. The forward’s pace and directness could pose the Red Devils some problems at the back.

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Aug 26, 2018 at 1:02am PDT

Team form and manager quotes

The home side come into the clash having been humiliated by Brighton 3-2 amid talk of ongoing unrest in the United dressing room.

Manager Jose Mourinho has tried to make it clear that no rift exists between himself and star playmaker Pogba, and instead has blamed injuries for the shaky start to the campaign.

With that said, he is hopeful of a response with key players beginning to return from injury. He said: “You can look at two different perspectives. On one side, I would say yes (it’s a positive to face Spurs), but on another side I would say we need time to work, we need time to try to recover some players from injury, so it’s not bad for us.”

Meanwhile, Spurs have collected two wins from two EPL outings and impressed at times in the victories over Newcastle United and Fulham.

However, ahead of the encounter against a major rival, manager Mauricio Pochettino is conscious that Spurs are yet to win a trophy during his four years in London.

The Argentine believes beating sides like United could be a springboard to winning silverware. He told reporters: “We are a big club of course, we need to be bigger of course and we are on the way to be a bigger club. But after four years, many people say we haven’t won anything.

“That is history. We are trying to set the basis to win, we are breaking records about good results but of course it is not enough.”

Team news

Full-back Diogo Dalot is available for United and could make his debut if selected. Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia and Alexis Sanchez have all resumed full training although it is unclear whether they are ready to feature. Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero remain out with injury.

For Spurs, Cameron Carter-Vickers is out with a groin strain while Juan Foyth has a thigh problem. Vincent Janssen is ruled out with a foot concern and Victor Wanyama is still struggling with a knee issue.