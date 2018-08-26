Liverpool loan Karius to Besiktas

Liverpool have confirmed that out of favour goalkeeper Loris Karius has signed for Turkey’s Besiktas on a two-year loan deal.

The 25-year-old was named on the bench for the Reds opening day victory over West Ham United, but was not in the squad for the wins over Crystal Palace and Brighton.

On Friday it appeared the deal to move to Kara Kartallar was close to completion when the club posted a graphic of the player on their official website.

Nonetheless, the move has been officially signed and sealed as it seems his career at Anfield has come to an end.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he was very happy for Karius to have landed at a good club.

“We said goodbye yesterday, He is really looking forward to it, it is good for him and I really think Loris is a fantastic goalkeeper at a very good age,” Klopp told reporters.

“A lot of people spoke about our improved defensive things and as good as Alisson was in the last three games we were good when he was not here and Loris did a lot of good things.

“Besiktas have a good team who have a good chance to win the league and they now have a really good goalkeeper and I am really happy for him.”

Karius made 49 appearances for the Reds after joining from Germany’s Mainz in 2016.

33 of those appearances came in 2017/18 but it was in the final of the UEFA Champions League where it seems his fate was decided.

The Biberach an der Riss-born star made two errors that led to the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, and he was in tears at the final whistle as a result.

With Roma’s Alisson having subsequently been bought in a then world-record 67m pound transfer, the writing was apparently on the wall for the former German youth international.