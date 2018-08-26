Guardiola insists he’s happy with ‘good point’ against Wolves

Most Manchester City fans may have been a little underwhelmed with their side’s 1-1 draw against Premier League newcomers Wolves – but not Pep Guardiola.

The City manager watched on as his champion outfit managed to salvage a draw at Molineux Stadium thanks to Aymeric Laporte’s first goal for his new club.

Earlier, Willy Boly’s controversial second-half opener had seen the newly-promoted underdogs take a surprise 1-0 lead.

Guardiola looked less than happy after appearing to vent his frustration at the officials at the final whistle, but when it came time for the interviews later on he told a different story.

“We came to win the game like we did in the last month but we dropped two points or won one point and nothing will change after three Premier League games,” said Pep.

“It’s a long road and we have to continue in that way. We created enough chances to win the game but it doesn’t count and we drew the game 1-1 and I don’t have too many regrets.

“There was a little lack of rhythm sometimes but I am satisfied in general with the performance.”

City certainly couldn’t boast a top-class performance either up front or at the back.

Without their mastermind Kevin de Bruyne in attacking areas, the men in blue seemed to lack their usual composure.

And the partnership of Vincent Kompany and Laporte looked all but settled at the back, leading to several signs of frustration on the pitch.

In City’s defence, Boly’s 57th-minute opener for Wolves should have been disallowed for either handball or offside, while they also hit the woodwork on three occasions and had two penalty calls turned down.

Despite the controversial nature of Wolves’ goal, Guardiola didn’t complain, insisting instead that he was unsighted and couldn’t make his own judgement.

“I didn’t see it. I’m not the referee. I didn’t speak to him about that. I am not the referee and I never will be,” said Pep.

As for Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo, he seemed only mildly impressed with a point against the Premier League champions.

“It was a good game but after we scored we should have managed a couple of minutes better,” said Nuno.

“It’s a growing process, one more to work on and improve for next week.”