Everton’s Keane in hospital after Gueye clash

Everton defender Michael Keane was taken to hospital after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth following a clash of heads with team-mate Idrissa Gueye.

The England centre-back was stretchered off in injury time as play was held up for around six minutes.

Keane, who had scored earlier to put the Toffees 2-0 up, received oxygen on the pitch before being replaced by loan signing Kurt Zouma.

Hope @michaelkeane04 is ok. Accidental collision. Get well soon my bro! 🙏🏿 — Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) August 25, 2018

Everton boss Marco Silva confirmed the news after the final whistle.

“When he went to the hospital, in that moment he looked a little bit better, in better condition as well,” said Silva.

“I hope everything is okay now but we have to wait.”