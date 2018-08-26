Premier League |

Everton’s Keane in hospital after Gueye clash

Everton defender Michael Keane was taken to hospital after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth following a clash of heads with team-mate Idrissa Gueye.

The England centre-back was stretchered off in injury time as play was held up for around six minutes.

Keane, who had scored earlier to put the Toffees 2-0 up, received oxygen on the pitch before being replaced by loan signing Kurt Zouma.

Everton boss Marco Silva confirmed the news after the final whistle.

“When he went to the hospital, in that moment he looked a little bit better, in better condition as well,” said Silva.

“I hope everything is okay now but we have to wait.”

