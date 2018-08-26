Everton’s Keane in hospital after Gueye clash

Everton defender Michael Keane was taken to hospital after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth following a clash of heads with team-mate Idrissa Gueye.
The England centre-back was stretchered off in injury time as play was held up for around six minutes.
Keane, who had scored earlier to put the Toffees 2-0 up, received oxygen on the pitch before being replaced by loan signing Kurt Zouma.
Hope @michaelkeane04 is ok. Accidental collision. Get well soon my bro! 🙏🏿
— Idrissa Gana Gueye (@IGanaGueye) August 25, 2018
Everton boss Marco Silva confirmed the news after the final whistle.
“When he went to the hospital, in that moment he looked a little bit better, in better condition as well,” said Silva.
“I hope everything is okay now but we have to wait.”