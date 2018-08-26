Emery rejects reports of Ozil spat

Unai Emery denied reports that a spat with Mesut Ozil was the reason for the German’s absence from Arsenal’s 3-1 win over West Ham on Saturday, instead saying that the experienced midfielder had been taken sick in the build up to the game.

Ozil was surprisingly not included in the squad as Emery earned his first win as Gunners boss.

Asked if a rumoured training ground bust-up was to blame for Ozil not being involved, Emery said instead that the 29-year old was ill.

“Why is this information (out there)? It isn’t true. I don’t know who is telling you this information,” said the Spaniard.

“He sat down with me and we decided that he would not play. He left training because he was going to his home because he is sick.

“Today he was here, I told him to come in if he feels better and he feels better today and before the match he was with the team.”

Despite the win and the three points, Emery said there were still many things that could improve.

“The three points are very important today and in the 90 minutes, there were good things but also things to improve,” he added.

“After two defeats, today was an important win for our supporters and after going 1-0 down, the team improved during the match and to win 3-1 is important too

“The substitutes made the difference in the second half so for that, I am happy, but I know we need to improve things.

“We need to improve tactical things and earn the confidence for the players after two defeats. After going 1-0 down in the first half, we needed calm and to make sure this confidence was not lost.

“I think then, the team showed every supporter that they wanted to win.”

Emery also praised the performance of Aaron Ramsey,

“Each moment he played when the team needed him. His speed and experience is very important for us.

“They can give him the ball in a difficult moment because he plays with high personality.”