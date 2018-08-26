Salah strike sends Reds top

Liverpool defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday night.

Liverpool 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Alexander-Arnold (15′) strikes the bar from a free-kick

Salah (23′) left-footed goal into the bottom corner

Firmino (43′) curling effort just over the bar

Knockaert (47′) volleys wide of the goal

Match summary

A 29th goal in 29 games for Mohamed Salah at Anfield was enough to hand Liverpool all three points against a Brighton & Hove Albion side that offered very little in terms of a goal threat. The victory sends the Merseyside outfit to the summit of the league table.

Full report

Liverpool kept the same starting 11 for a third game running against a Brighton team who were fresh off the back of a victory over Manchester United last weekend.

The home side had a sight of goal as early as the 15th minute. Naby Keita intercepted the ball in the middle of the park and drove towards goal but he was fouled just outside the area by Dale Stephens affording Trent Alexander-Arnold a good chance from 25-yards out. The England right back was unlucky not to have opened the scoring when he saw his strike come back off the woodwork and away from danger.

The Reds would take the lead midway through the first half. Yves Bissouma was robbed in the middle of the park by James Milner who fed Roberto Firmino and the Brazilian set Mohamed Salah up with a one touch pass with the outside off his foot. The Egyptian then caressed the ball into the far corner with a first time shot which goalkeeper Matthew Ryan could only get a finger-tip too before it nestled into the back of the net.

The home side almost doubled their lead two minutes before the break. Andy Robertson’s industrious work down the left saw the full back recover after he lost possession and then feed Firmino. The striker took a touch out of his feet but failed to keep his curling effort on target as it just cleared the bar.

The Seagulls had to wait until the 47th minute of the game to threaten the Liverpool goal. Glen Murray tricked his way to the right by-line and cut the ball back for Anthony Knockaert but the Frenchman couldn’t set himself and fired his left footed volley wide of the goal from just six yards out.

With ten minutes to go the visitors almost snatched a draw when goalkeeper Alisson Becker was caught in possession by Glen Murray but the striker couldn’t make the most of the chance as Virgil Van Dijk got back to mop up the danger.