Arsenal down West Ham for Emery’s first win

Unai Emery finally got his Premier League campaign up and running as Arsenal defeated West Ham United 3-1 in a fierce encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal 3 West Ham United 1

Arnautovic gives West Ham the lead

Monreal equalises

Diop own goal

Welbeck adds the third

Match summary

Marko Arnautovic opened the scoring with a great snapshot from outside the box, but Arsenal leveled just six minutes later as Nacho Monreal grabbed a goal back.

It was Hammers debutant Issa Diop who gave the Gunners the lead after he inadvertently turned Alexandre Lacazette’s cross into the net before Danny Welbeck came off the bench to score and seal a 3-1 win.

📊 There were 17 consecutive passes in the lead up to @_nachomonreal's equaliser#ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/YxFGLcyLcA — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 25, 2018

Full report

It was end to end action from the get go and Arsenal almost grabbed an opening goal as Henrikh Mkhitaryan forced a great save out of Lukas Fabianski before Aaron Ramsey tapped in from point-blank range, but the Welsh midfielder was offside.

On the other end, Arnautovic wasted a great chance as Robert Snodgrass played him in on goal, but the striker fired a powerful effort into the side netting.

West Ham got the opening goal through their captain after Felipe Anderson made a great break before linking up with Arnautovic, who fired a low shot from outside the box which took a deflection on the way to the bottom left corner.

Arsenal responded quickly as Hector Bellerin wiped in a low cross which Fabianski palmed away, but only as far as Monreal who kept his composure to finish well.

Snodgrass then came close to putting the Hammers in front after Michail Antonio tried to pick out Arnautovic who, knowing he was in offside position, left the ball for Snodgrass whose shot was smothered by Cech as the teams entered the break level.

Arsenal almost had the perfect start to the second half as Fabianski made a brilliant save to deny a good header from Shkodran Mustafi.

Cech was then on hand to deny Arnautovic as the striker hit a first time effort straight at the Arsenal goalkeeper, injuring himself in the process.

The injury to Arnautovic saw Javier Hernandez enter the fold and Manuel Pelligrini was definitely chasing all three points as he introduced former Arsenal striker Lucas Perez with 25 minutes to go.

The Gunners got the breakthrough via an own-goal as Diop, who was on debut, had a Lacazette cross ricochet off him into the back of the net.

The goal saw Arsenal really get a good foot into the game and Fabianski had to pull out another good save to keep out Ramsey.

Danny Welbeck capped off the afternoon with a late goal as a Bellerin picked out the striker who was unmarked by the penalty spot and he made no mistake as he handed Arsenal manager Emery the first win of his Arsenal career.