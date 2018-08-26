Cherries battle back for a point

Bournemouth remain unbeaten in the new season after they came from two goals down to clinch a 2-2 draw with Everton at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth 2 Everton 2

Richarlison (41′) red-carded for Toffees

Walcott (56′) beats Begovic at his near post

Keane (66′) heads home from a free-kick

King (74′) pulls one back from the penalty spot

Ake (79′) restores parity from close range

Match Summary

A dramatic encounter on the south coast saw both teams finish the game with 10 men, after Richarlison and Adam Smith received their marching orders in the first and second half respectively.

Theo Walcott gave the Toffees the lead on 56 minutes and Michael Keane doubled their advantage 10 minutes later, but Joshua King and Nathan Ake struck in the space of five minutes to claim a share of the spoils.

Full Report

Everton threatened on more occasions in the first half, although Bournemouth had the better chances to break the deadlock.

The first attempt came from the visitors on 14 minutes when Gylfi Sigurdsson’s cross deflected off Seamus Coleman towards Cenk Tosun, who couldn’t keep his volley on the stretch down from eight yards out.

The Cherries should have taken the lead just two minutes later after Callum Wilson was played into space on the left by Ryan Fraser, but the striker lifted his shot from 12 yards out way over the crossbar.

David Brooks did well on the right flank to clip in a cross to the far post for Joshua King on 20 minutes, but he directed a header wide of the target, while Tosun dragged an ambitious long-range effort wide of the left post at the other end after turning sharply to create space for himself.

Brooks also hit a hopeful left-footed volley wide of the far post from the edge of the box on the right in the 39th minute, before the Toffees were reduced to 10 men two minutes later. Richarlison and Smith squared up in an off-the-ball incident, which led to the Brazilian being sent off for nicking a headbutt.

Marco Silva’s troops quickly recovered from the dismissal to open the scoring 11 minutes into the second half. Tosun slipped in Walcott on the right and the winger rifled a low shot past Asmir Begovic at his near post from an angle.

Great work from Jordan Pickford on 61 minutes resulted in the hosts losing Smith to a red card. The England keeper caught Steve Cook’s lofted shot under his bar before releasing Walcott on the right with a quick kick, and Smith pulled him down just outside the box.

Begovic produced a good save to prevent Leighton Baines’ free-kick from sneaking in at his near post and Tom Davies couldn’t keep his curler down from 19 yards out on the rebound.

King went close moments later as he fizzed a rising shot just over the bar from 20 yards out on the right, but the south coast club switched off from a 66th-minute free-kick which allowed Keane to head past Begovic at the back post.

The Cherries responded well, though, and Wilson failed to beat Pickford from inside the area after being sent clean through on goal by King on 69 minutes, before Fraser tested England’s No.1 with a firm volley from 19 yards out on the right three minutes later.

However, they were allowed back into the contest on 74 minutes when Baines shoved Wilson from behind inside the box to concede a penalty, which was placed in the bottom-right corner of the net by King.

Parity was restored five minutes later when Ake reacted quickest to slot home from close range after Cook’s initial header came back off the left post from a corner.

Bournemouth looked more likely to win it in the closing stages with Wilson steering a header wide at the near post from a corner in the 82nd minute, while Dan Gosling drilled a first-time strike narrowly over the bar from 20 yards out in the final minute.