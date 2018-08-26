Foxes heap pressure on Saints

Leicester City came from behind to win 2-1 against Southampton at the Saint Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton 1 Leicester City 2

Bertrand (52′) goal from outside the box

Gray (56′) scores equaliser

Hojbjerg (75′) sent off

Maguire (92′) scores stunning winner

Match summary

Goals from Demarai Gray and Harry Maguire ensured a come-from-behind victory for Leicester City over ten-men Southampton. Ryan Bertrand gave the home side an early lead in the second half but Gray equalised just four minutes later. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was sent off with fifteen minutes to go and it proved costly as Maguire won it for the visitors in the dying minutes.

Full report

The home side were denied the lead as early as the second minute. Nathan Redmond volleyed the ball with a right footed strike into the back of the net but the flag was up and put a stop to the early celebrations.

Both teams would enjoy large spells of possession but lacked quality in the final third as the half drew to a close but that would change dramatically in the second half.

The home side started the second stanza on the front foot and almost took the lead in the 49th minute. Ryan Bertrand slipped Danny Ings through on goal but the former Liverpool striker was denied by Kasper Schmeichel who was off his line in a flash.

Three minutes later the Saints took the lead. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sent in a low cross from the right that fell to the edge of the box, invitingly for Bertrand who lashed the ball home into the roof of the net with a powerful left footed drive.

The Foxes would trail for just four minutes. Demarai Gray controlled the ball well in the box after Cedric Soares failed to deal with a Kelechi Iheanacho cross. The Englishman struck a low right footed shot into the bottom right corner of the net to register a goal for the first time in 29 games since scoring against Newcastle last season.

Mark Hughes’ team were reduced to ten men when Hojbjerg tried to fool the referee in the 75th minute but he was shown a second yellow and subsequently a red for simulation.

Being a man less would come back to haunt Southampton in the second minute of injury time when Maguire stole all three points for the visitors. Second half substitute Marc Albrighton found the centre back who scored with a low shot from range into the bottom left corner of the net.