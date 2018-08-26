Cardiff City fail to capitalise over ten-man Huddersfield Town

Despite Filipino goal-keeper Neil Etheridge’s early heroics and getting his second clean sheet of the Premier League season, Cardiff City would rue their missed chances as they end up in a goalless draw against 10-man Huddersfield Town Saturday at the Kirklees Stadium.

Both teams began the match with the hosts providing the first threat of the match with a well executed attacking play in the third minute but Ecuele Manga was able to avert the danger to avoid the possible early goal.

Cardiff City came up with probably the best opportunity in the fifth minute of the proceedings as Mendez-Laing was able to shake off the hosts’ defence but ‘keeper Ben Hamer was quick to react to rush towards the striker and avert the danger with a brave intervention.

5′ #htafc 0-0 #CardiffCity: Superb stop from @BenHamer21! Mendez-Laing flicked the ball over both Schindler and @mzanka to get into the area but Town’s ‘keeper came out bravely to halt him. Both players are currently down receiving treatment after the challenge. #HUDCAR (AT) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) August 25, 2018

The ensuing play ended in a collision that forced the Cardiff City winger to be replaced early on in the ninth minute after being deemed not able to continue as he was replaced by Callum Paterson. Hamer tried to soldier on for his side but was eventually pulled out as well in the 13th minute to be replaced by Jonas Loessl.

A minute before the first quarter of an hour, the visiting side’s Filipino net-minder Neil Etheridge was called into action, punching away a corner kick.

As the first half continued to tick further, the hosts started to get a hold of the match imposing themselves with better spell in possession and some promising chances to go with it, but Cardiff’s Bluebirds were able to stand firm with their defence as the half-time break arrived (despite a lengthy injury time) with nothing to separate both squads.

Just the five minutes after the start of the second half, Cardiff City saw a promising play com their way but the headed attempt by Kenneth Zohore ended up wide.

What followed very soon was another heroic play by The Azkals’ Neil Etherudge who was able to deny a well-struck goal-bound header by Mounié to keep the parity between both contending sides.

52′ CHANCE #htafc 0-0 #CardiffCity: A superb save from Etheridge stops Mounie from giving Town the lead! The Benin international powers a header on goal at the back post but the ‘keeper does well to deny him. #HUDCAR (AT) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) August 25, 2018

However, just two minutes after the hour mark, the hosts see themselves in a disadvantage as midfielder Jonathan Hogg was given a straight red card in what was deemed as a headbutt on Cardiff City midfielder Harry Arter.

62 – OFF! Hogg is dismissed for a headbutt on @HarryArter2. The hosts are down to ten! (0-0) Match Centre 👉 https://t.co/esvu2ohD1X#HUDCAR #CityAsOne 🔵⚽🔵⚽ — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) August 25, 2018

With a man up, Cardiff immediately tried to take advantage as midfielder Joe Ralls took a chance in the 67th minute only to be deflected by the Huddersfield defence. It was then followed by another goal-bound shot, this time, by defender Sol Bamba but it went into Hamer for a save.

The Bluebirds continue to lay siege of The Terriers’ stronghold as Ward’s effort was saved once again by Loessl.

73 – CLOSE! @joshmurphy65 dances through before Ward’s powerful strike is saved at close range. (0-0) Match Centre 👉 https://t.co/esvu2ohD1X#HUDCAR #CityAsOne 🔵⚽🔵⚽ — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) August 25, 2018

A golden chance for Neil Warnock’s men came begging with Loessl already beaten but team captain Sean Morrison’s header off a corner was misdirected agonisingly wide.

75' #htafc 0-0 #CardiffCity: Sean Morrison should put Cardiff ahead. The centre-back meets Ralls' corner unmarked six yards out and puts the header wide. #HUDCAR (AT) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) August 25, 2018

Cardiff continue to pile chances but again they couldn’t convert as Josh Murphy fires wildly off in the 82nd minute of the match as Huddersfield Town continued to hold on and maintain their discipline as they aimed to keep it a goalless draw.

82' #htafc 0-0 #CardiffCity: Two chances for Cardiff after @vanlaparra17's back pass is intercepted by Paterson; Reid missed a header before Murphy blazed over the ball #HUDCAR (AT) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) August 25, 2018

Late in the match, the visitors continued to knock into the door of Huddersfield Town but in the end they came up empty handed as manager David Wagner’s men were able to keep hold of their fortress as both squads share spoils in the end with a goalless draw.

FULL-TIME Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff The spoils are shared with both sides still on the hunt for their first win of the #PL season#HUDCAR pic.twitter.com/N1rvuUZwjb — Premier League (@premierleague) August 25, 2018

The result gives Cardiff City their second point of the Premier League season while Huddersfield Town earn their first point in the standings.

In the end, The Bluebirds will most probably be the more unsatisfied with the result as they were not able to capitalise against their short-handed rivals with their opportunity to register their first win of the season having to wait for another match-day.

Lineups

Huddersfield Town: Hamer-GK (Loessl 13′), Kongolo, Hogg, Billing, Mooy, Diakhaby (Mbenza 67′), Van La Parra, Mounié (Depoitre 80′), Zanka, Schindler, Haderjonaj

Cardiff City: Etheridge-GK, Bennett, Bamba, Morrison (C), Ecuele Manga, Ralls, Camarasa (Reid 75′), Arter, J. Murphy, Zohore, Mendez-Laing (Paterson 9′)

