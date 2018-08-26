Premier League |

Cardiff City fail to capitalise over ten-man Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield vs Cardiff City Etheridge

Despite Filipino goal-keeper Neil Etheridge’s early heroics and getting his second clean sheet of the Premier League season, Cardiff City would rue their missed chances as they end up in a goalless draw against 10-man Huddersfield Town Saturday at the Kirklees Stadium.

Both teams began the match with the hosts providing the first threat of the match with a well executed attacking play in the third minute but Ecuele Manga was able to avert the danger to avoid the possible early goal.

Cardiff City came up with probably the best opportunity in the fifth minute of the proceedings as Mendez-Laing was able to shake off the hosts’ defence but ‘keeper Ben Hamer was quick to react to rush towards the striker and avert the danger with a brave intervention.

The ensuing play ended in a collision that forced the Cardiff City winger to be replaced early on in the ninth minute after being deemed not able to continue as he was replaced by Callum Paterson. Hamer tried to soldier on for his side but was eventually pulled out as well in the 13th minute to be replaced by Jonas Loessl.

A minute before the first quarter of an hour, the visiting side’s Filipino net-minder Neil Etheridge was called into action, punching away a corner kick.

As the first half continued to tick further, the hosts started to get a hold of the match imposing themselves with better spell in possession and some promising chances to go with it, but Cardiff’s Bluebirds were able to stand firm with their defence as the half-time break arrived (despite a lengthy injury time) with nothing to separate both squads.

Just the five minutes after the start of the second half, Cardiff City saw a promising play com their way but the headed attempt by Kenneth Zohore ended up wide.

What followed very soon was another heroic play by The Azkals’ Neil Etherudge who was able to deny a well-struck goal-bound header by Mounié to keep the parity between both contending sides.

However, just two minutes after the hour mark, the hosts see themselves in a disadvantage as midfielder Jonathan Hogg was given a straight red card in what was deemed as a headbutt on Cardiff City midfielder Harry Arter.

With a man up, Cardiff immediately tried to take advantage as midfielder Joe Ralls took a chance in the 67th minute only to be deflected by the Huddersfield defence. It was then followed by another goal-bound shot, this time, by defender Sol Bamba but it went into Hamer for a save.

The Bluebirds continue to lay siege of The Terriers’ stronghold as Ward’s effort was saved once again by Loessl.

A golden chance for Neil Warnock’s men came begging with Loessl already beaten but team captain Sean Morrison’s header off a corner was misdirected agonisingly wide.

Cardiff continue to pile chances but again they couldn’t convert as Josh Murphy fires wildly off in the 82nd minute of the match as Huddersfield Town continued to hold on and maintain their discipline as they aimed to keep it a goalless draw.

Late in the match, the visitors continued to knock into the door of Huddersfield Town but in the end they came up empty handed as manager David Wagner’s men were able to keep hold of their fortress as both squads share spoils in the end with a goalless draw.

The result gives Cardiff City their second point of the Premier League season while Huddersfield Town earn their first point in the standings.

In the end, The Bluebirds will most probably be the more unsatisfied with the result as they were not able to capitalise against their short-handed rivals with their opportunity to register their first win of the season having to wait for another match-day.

Lineups

Huddersfield Town: Hamer-GK (Loessl 13′), Kongolo, Hogg, Billing, Mooy, Diakhaby (Mbenza 67′), Van La Parra, Mounié (Depoitre 80′), Zanka, Schindler, Haderjonaj

Cardiff City: Etheridge-GK, Bennett, Bamba, Morrison (C), Ecuele Manga, Ralls, Camarasa (Reid 75′), Arter, J. Murphy, Zohore, Mendez-Laing (Paterson 9′)

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app.

Comments