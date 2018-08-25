Dogged Wolves deny rampant City

Despite producing twice as many chances on goal, Manchester City were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolves 1 Man City 1

Boly opens scoring

Laporte levels

Visitors waste numerous chances

Match Summary

Wolves rode the wave of a boisterous home crowd as they were able to hold firm against an onslaught from Manchester City throughout the game.

Willy Boly gave the home side a surprise lead in the 57th minute, which was cancelled out by Aymeric Laporte 12 minutes later and despite, numerous chances for City clung on for a draw.

Full Report

After a relatively pedestrian start to the fixture, the visitors stepped up a gear around a quarter of an hour into the game when Sergio Aguero set up Ilkay Gundogan neatly only for the German international to blast his chance straight at the goalkeeper.

In a moment of foreshadowing, Wolves caught City on the break and thought they had taken the lead in the 20th minute, but Raul Jimenez was clearly offside when the ball had been played in to him.

The Citizens dominated the remainder of the first half and would have been desperately disappointed not to have taken a lead into the break after Aguero hit the post, Rui Patricio pushed a Raheem Sterling effort onto the upright with a stunning save and then denied Aguero again in the 40th minute when it looked certain the Argentine would score.

City continued to dominate after the break, but having not heeded the warning from the first half left they themselves wide open to a counter attack.

While the opening goal did not come directly from a Wolves counter, it did come from the corner that resulted in the home side breaking behind an over-committed Manchester City.

The home side took a short corner to Joao Moutinho, who lofted a lovely ball towards the back post for Boly, who continued the dominance he had shown in the air on defence by nodding home to put the home side 1-0 up. Replays showed the goal though should have been disallowed as the ball hit the player’s arm.

The visitors were demanding a penalty shortly afterwards as David Silva went down in the box under a tough challenge from Ruben Neves, but the referee was having none of it.

With just over 20 minutes left on the clock, City were finally able to find reward for their afternoon of toil. Gundogan whipped what felt like the thousandth free-kick into the Wolves box and there are only so many times you can invite that kind of pressure onto yourself before it proves costly. This time it fell beautifully for Laporte, who headed his side level.

City continued to press high up the pitch in search of a winning goal and Wolves continued to exploit that. Interestingly, it was the home side that actually produced the better chances to steal a winner, but ultimately it ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw for the champions-elect.