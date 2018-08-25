Puel: We can cope without Vardy

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has challenged his strikers to come to the party against Southampton and prove that his side can cope without Jamie Vardy.

The England striker was sent off in last weekend 2-0 win over Wolves and will begin a three-match suspension starting with Saturday’s game against the Saints.

Puel believes the trio of Kelechi Iheanacho, Demarai Gray and Shinji Okazaki have what it takes to lead the line for the Foxes, but must show it by scoring goals.

The French manager feels the season is too long for his side to be dependent on Vardy in every game.

“He’s a valuable player for us but we cannot play all the season with one striker with the possibility to score,” Puel told journalists.

“It’s a good chance to give responsibility to other players, for example, I was happy with the progress of Iheanacho at the end of last season.

“We have lost Jamie for three games but it will be a good chance to give responsibility to other players, they have good maturity to take their place in the team.

“We need to have players to take the place because it will be a long season.

“We have Jamie but if something arrives without the possibility to use Jamie it’s important the players have the desire to take his place.”