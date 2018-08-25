Preview: Southampton v Leicester City

Jamie Vardy’s absence for Leicester will bolster Southampton’s hopes of claiming a first win of the Premier League season when the sides meet at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

The Foxes had run out comfortable 4-1 winners when these two sides met at this ground last term, but the East Midlands outfit has considerably less firepower this time around.

Even though Vardy did not get on the scoresheet on that occasion, he remains the visitors’ most significant goal threat and his absence this weekend, due to the start of a three-match suspension, will give the Saints a big boost.

On top of that, midfield maestro Riyad Mahrez has moved on to Manchester City and Shinji Okazaki, who bagged a brace in that game, is injured.

Leicester will be feeling slightly more comfortable about their start to the season than their hosts after picking up a win last time out against newly-promoted Wolves, whereas Southampton has only managed one point from their opening two fixtures and have not looked particularly threatening in front of goal at all so far.

👥 Head-to-head record

⭐️ Top performers

💯 Milestones approaching Check out the key stats ahead of #SaintsFC's showdown with #LCFC: pic.twitter.com/FpJZYBOOCM — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 24, 2018

Charlie Austin, in particular, has squandered a number of good chances already, which means they could start to lean more heavily on Danny Ings, who arrived from Liverpool in the off-season and has shown an immense amount of determination and grit on his return to regular top-flight football.

Mohamed Elyounoussi (hamstring) is the only injury concern for Southampton, while Leicester will have to make do without Caglar Soyuncu, Vardy (suspension), Okazaki (knock) and Matty James (calf).