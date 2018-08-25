Preview: Bournemouth v Everton

Bournemouth will be looking to maintain their impressive start to the new season when they welcome Everton to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s side can make it three wins in a row if they beat the Toffees, having already registered victories over Cardiff and West Ham in their two opening matches.

The Merseysiders have also had a good start to the new campaign under Marco Silva. They started it with a 2-2 draw away to Wolves before beating Southampton.

New signing Richarlison has hit the ground running, scoring three goals in his first two outings.

Silva praised both Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson, who were impressive in the 2-1 victory over the Saints.

“It is not a surprise to see how quickly he (Richarlison) has settled in and that he has started scoring important goals. He can also support and help without the ball,” he said.

“Sigurdsson is fantastic. He is really enjoying what he is doing. When he finds space he can do something important for us.”

Howe, meanwhile, admitted that Everton has been impressive under Silva and that the Cherries will have to be at their best to walk with the three points on Saturday.

“Marco has changed their way of playing and they’ve had two good results,” he said.

“It will be a really good game with two teams playing a good style of football. Richarlison has made a good start-much like he did last season. He’s a good young player under a good manager. We need to impose ourselves on the game.”

In team news, Bournemouth’s record signing Jefferson Lerma could make the bench having featured for the Under-21s in midweek.

Everton’s deadline-day signings from Barcelona, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes, are still unavailable for selection due to injury.