Lloris charged with drink-driving

Tottenham and France captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink-driving after being stopped by police in London.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper was stopped by a routine patrol in the early hours of Friday.

He has “wholeheartedly” apologised for the incident saying it was “completely unacceptable”.

Lloris has been with Tottenham since 2012 and has made 254 appearances for Spurs. Earlier this summer he captained France to World Cup victory in Russia.

“I wish to apologise wholeheartedly to my family, the club, my team-mates, the manager and all of the supporters,” Lloris said. “I take full responsibility for my actions and it is not the example I wish to set.”

The Metropolitan Police said Lloris had been released on bail and was due to appear in court on 11 September.

Lloris faces internal action at Tottenham, who spent Friday afternoon talking to the player to establish his version of events.

Spurs have started the Premier League season with a 2-1 win at Newcastle and a 3-1 home victory over Fulham.