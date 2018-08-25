Koscielny injury boost for Arsenal

Unai Emery is delighted with the progress made by captain Laurent Koscielny as he bids to return to full fitness.

The 32-year-old France international centre-back has been sidelined since May with an Achilles tendon injury.

He subsequently underwent surgery and has now returned to training.

Having lost their two opening Premier League matches this season and conceding five goals, Koscielny will be a welcome boost when he finally returns to action.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of facing West Ham this weekend, Emery said: “He’s working very hard. He came back to us last Sunday.

“We are happy to have him here with us because he’s our captain and he’s showing us his spirit to stay with us. We need to be patient with him because the injury was an important injury.

“It’s clear that it’s very important to stay with us, working here and showing us that he wants to help us.”