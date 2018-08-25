Preview: Newcastle v Chelsea

Chelsea will be hoping to maintain their winning start under Maurizio Sarri when they make the long trip north to Newcastle on Sunday.

Premier League

26 August 2018

Gameweek 3

Kick-off 17:00 (GMT+2)

Venue: St James’ Park

Referee: P. Tierney

Assistants: I. Hussin, D. Cann

Fourth official: M. Atkinson

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Newcastle 163 53 39 71

Chelsea 163 71 39 53

Previous encounter:

Newcastle 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League) 13/05/18

Newcastle goalscorers: D. Gayle (23′), A. Perez (59′, 63′)

Players to watch:

Jonjo Shelvey has an important role to play for the Magpies. The midfielder has the ability to unlock any defence with his range of passing, but he’ll be required to put in a defensive shift against the London giants.

Sarri appears ready to unleash Eden Hazard from the start on Tyneside after two appearances as a substitute in the new campaign. The crafty Belgian notched an assist in each of the two victories over Huddersfield and Arsenal, and he’ll be the main threat for the Blues.

Team form and manager quotes:

Sarri began his tenure with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield, but his team kicked off their Premier League campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Huddersfield.

The Blues made a flying start in their next match against Arsenal as they raced into a two-goal lead, before eventually emerging 3-2 victors after their London rivals replied twice in the closing stages of the first half.

The 3-0 reverse on Tyneside on the final day of last season will still be fresh in the minds of the visiting players, and Sarri won’t be taking the Magpies lightly on his first visit to the North East.

“On Sunday it will be very difficult for us. We know that our opponents are very dangerous,” the Italian said in his pre-match press conference.

“Chelsea lost 3-0 there last season but Manchester United and Arsenal also lost there. We know that on Sunday it will be a difficult game for us.”

Newcastle, meanwhile, are winless after two league games, having lost 2-1 at home to Tottenham on the opening weekend and drawing 0-0 with newcomers Cardiff last weekend.

Rafael Benitez’s side had an opportunity to clinch all three points in Wales, but Kenedy failed to convert a penalty in stoppage time.

Benitez is hoping that valuable lessons were learnt against the Bluebirds as he looks to get the better of the west Londoners once more.

“Always you are disappointed when you think that you can win a game especially if it is a penalty in the last minute,” the Spaniard admitted to the media.

“But imagine if we pick another player to do the same and he misses the penalty. We will be talking about this one or that one but it is still the same situation. At the end, we lost two points and we were nearly there.

“You have to think you have another chance. Maybe next time we have to take the penalty in another way, maybe next time we have to score a couple of goals before.

“We have to learn quickly and you have to be ready for the next game to do the right things.”

Team news:

Isaac Hayden is suspended for the hosts after being sent off in Cardiff. Javier Manquillo picked up a knock against the Bluebirds and is doubtful, although DeAndre Yedlin could return to the fold after training this week.

Yoshinori Muto and Salomon Rondon are not ready to make their full debuts, but the duo is expected to come off the bench at some stage again this weekend.

Hazard is set to make his first start of the season after two substitute appearances. Cesc Fabregas remains sidelined with a leg injury, while Gary Cahill continues to wait for his first outing of the new season.