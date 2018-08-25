Preview: Wolves v Manchester City

Wolves face a big test of their Premier League credentials when they host defending champions Manchester City in an early kick-off on Saturday.

25 August 2018

Gameweek 3

Kick-off 13:30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Molineux

Referee: M. Atkinson

Assistants: S. Child, C. Hatzidakis

Fourth official: S. Attwell

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Wolves 96 38 20 38

Man City 96 38 20 38

Previous encounter:

Manchester City 0-0 Wolves (League Cup) 24/10/17

Players to watch:

Newly-signed winger Adama Traore may make his first start after impressing as a substitute last weekend against Leicester, and the former Barcelona man will relish the chance to show what he can do against England’s top club.

For City, Sergio Aguero is now giving Pep Guardiola the kind of performances the manager has been looking for from the Argentine, and he comes into the game full of confidence after bagging hat-trick against Huddersfield Town last week.

Team form and manager quotes:

The Premier League newcomers started their campaign in promising fashion after coming from two goals down to draw 0-0 with Everton, but lost 0-2 to Leicester in their second outing; four goals conceded in two games will be of concern to head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno says, however, he won’t be tempted into making wholesale changes to his squad or playing style for the champions.

“We don’t know how to play another way,” he said. “There are two ways to react to Leicester, we react by changing or not. We will not change because we want to build something.

“It’s important we keep doing the same thing we train to do, as we want to achieve. Adapt, of course, because you are facing a good team, but don’t change. When you build something you have to truly believe in what you’re doing.”

Guardiola’s side head into the game in ominous form, having started the season with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal before the 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield.

The Spaniard, however, was full of respect for Saturday’s opponents and will be wary of compliancy seeping in.

“Wolves destroyed the Championship,” Guardiola said. “They had an incredible season. They play attractive football and attack with good players. We knew how tough it would be last season in the Carabao Cup and it was.”

Team news:

Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty is likely to be available despite limping off injured against Leicester. Ivan Cavaleiro is expected to remain sidelined with a back injury for the hosts, while Leander Dendoncker is not fully fit, but may still come into the reckoning.

For City, Kevin De Bruyne is out for up to three months after sustaining a lateral collateral ligament lesion, while goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is set for a lengthy absence after tearing his Achilles tendon. Meanwhile, Danilo recovering from a problem picked up at the 2018 World Cup.