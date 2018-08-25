Preview: Liverpool v Brighton

Liverpool will look to continue their perfect start to the season against a Brighton side that humbled Manchester United last week.

CLICK HERE for more on the Premier League

Premier League

Date: 25 August 2018

Game week 3

Kick-off: 18H30 (GMT+2)

Venue: Anfield Stadium

Referee: C. Kavanagh

Assistants: L. Betts, S. Long

Fourth official: C. Pawson

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Liverpool 12 8 3 1

Brighton 122 12 1 3 8

Previous encounter:

Liverpool 4-0 Brighton 13/05/18 (Premier League)

Liverpool goalscorers: M. Salah (26′), D. Lovren (40′), D. Solanke (53′), A. Robertson (85′)

Players to watch:

Sadio Mane has been in inspired form this season for the Reds, scoring a brace on the opening day of the season against West Ham while adding a third goal on Monday in the win over Crystal Palace, and showing some real quality to earn top praise from manager Jurgen Klopp.

For Brighton, it has been more of a team effort, although Glenn Murray, Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross all scored in the win over United last time out, while goalkeeper Matt Ryan played his part with a number of key saves in the tie.

Team form and manager quotes:

Liverpool head into this match in a rich vein of scoring form – toppling West Ham 4-0 and Crystal Palace 2-0 – while after losing 2-0 to a Roberto Pereyra brace in their opening game against Watford, Chris Hughton’s side showed they possessed real fighting spirit by overturning Manchester United 3-2 in their most recent outing.

Ahead of the game, Klopp told a press conference that he might mix things up for the visit of Brighton, having named an unchanged line-up for their two games.

He said: “We will see. That must always be an option and we’ve had enough sessions.

“I don’t think it makes sense to only stick to a team because we won, [although] that’s the most important thing.

“We have quality in the squad and there can be different reasons to change the line-up, so that’s possible of course.”

Hughton, meanwhile, added: “An away game at Liverpool, it doesn’t come much tougher than that. We certainly need to show a lot of the qualities that we showed in last week’s performance.

“The result [against Manchester United] allows us to go to Liverpool with three points. Perhaps it’s a little more daunting if you’ve lost your first two games and your next one is against Liverpool.

“Hopefully we’ll go there with a little more confidence and less pressure. There isn’t anybody that would expect us to win, but we’ve got to approach the game in a manner that will allow us to get something.”

Team news:

Dejan Lovren (pelvic issue) is out for Liverpool while Lewis Dunk (ankle) is sidelined for Brighton.

Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo and Bruno will also all not feature this weekend for the away side.