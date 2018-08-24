Preview: Arsenal v West Ham United

Arsenal will be eager to get some points on the board when they host a similarly winless West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday.

Premier League

Date: 25 August 2018

Game week 3

Kick-off: 16H00/22H00 HKT

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: G. Scott

Assistants: S. Ledger, M. McDonough

Fourth official: K. Friend

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Arsenal 122 60 34 28

West Ham United 122 28 34 60

Previous encounter

Arsenal 4-1 West Ham United 22/04/18 (Premier League)

Arsenal goalscorers: N. Monreal (51′), A. Ramsey (82′), A. Lacazette (85′, 89′)

West Ham United goalscorers: M. Arnautovic (64′)

Players to watch

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was in form for the Gunners last week, scoring one and creating another in a desperate loss to Chelsea. His creativity from midfield, in combination with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front, could provide enough spark to hand West Ham another defeat.

West Ham could look to Jack Wilshere for some inspiration as he comes up against his former team – and on the back of a comparison by his manager with Italian legend Andrea Pirlo. The Hammers’ only goal this season came from a Marko Arnautovic penalty.

Team form and manager quotes

Under Unai Emery, Arsenal have made a losing start to the new Premier League season, going down 2-0 to Manchester City and losing 3-2 at Chelsea. They will be looking to put some points on the board against a West Ham side that lost 4-0 to Liverpool and 2-1 to Bournemouth in their two matches.

Ahead of the game, Emery told his press conference: “It’s clear that every game demands different things tactically. After the first two matches, we have two defeats and we need to win this match against West Ham. The difficulty is in this game because West Ham are a good team with good players and a good coach.

“They know the Premier League very well and they have a lot of new players. We are thinking in our way and about our work to create our ideas and our system on Saturday with our supporters at the Emirates.

“I think it’s very important to show them a better performance than in the two first matches. We are preparing well, I am feeling well when I look at the players in training every day.”

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini added: “The team needs the fans even more when we are losing. I said after the Bournemouth game that we need the fans to believe in us and, for me, it’s very easy.

“It’s not a criticism of the fans, but what I think about how much the team needs the fans.”

He continued: “We need to improve as a team in defending, in attacking, in mentality, in a lot of things because against a big and good team like Arsenal, this is the only way to improve.”

Team news

Arsenal are without left-back Sead Kolasinac, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also a long-term casualty as he recovers from a fracture in his left leg.

Laurent Koscielny and Carl Jenkinson remain out.

For West Ham, Mark Noble faces a late fitness test on his back but Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid remain sidelined.