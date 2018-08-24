Mkhitaryan: Arsenal don’t deserve the criticism

Arsenal playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan says the club’s critics need to understand that it will take time for the players to adapt to new manager Unai Emery.

The Gunners were handed a gruelling opening to their Premier League season with games against Manchester City and Chelsea, and went on to lose both of the ties.

Some have questioned Emery’s tactics and his players’ performances after the losing start, but Mkhitaryan doesn’t believe Arsenal deserve to be criticised at this early stage.

“We have a new manager and are trying to adapt to his philosophy and also his demands,” he told the BBC.

“It has been a tough start, of course – we faced two good teams in Man City and Chelsea – but you don’t have any easy opponents in this league.

“We lost the first game and the second one as well. But that’s football. We just have to stay positive and continue working hard and the good results will come.

“We don’t feel any pressure. We are not thinking that something is going wrong because we are moving in the right way even if we lost two games.

“I don’t know why people are criticising so much. I’m not paying attention because I know if I’ve played bad or well.

“I’m the worst critic in my football game and I don’t need extra criticism. I know very well what I am giving to the team and what the team gives me.”

Arsenal will host West Ham United in their next Premier League encounter on Saturday afternoon.