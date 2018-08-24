Fred: We need to beat Spurs to show title ambition

Manchester United midfielder Fred has admitted that in order to prove themselves as title contenders, the Red Devils need to beat Tottenham on Monday.

United started their Premier League season off with a 2-1 win over Leicester City, but then crashed to a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their second game.

Fred, who joined in the off-season from Shakhtar Donetsk, started both of United’s opening fixtures, and has stressed the importance of bouncing back from their most recent result.

Sempre com a cabeça erguida!

Always with his head high! 🔴⚪️⚫️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8hllP5xe7H — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) August 21, 2018

“It’s a very important game,” Fred told Sky Sports News of United’s upcoming clash with Tottenham.

“This week we’ve been working, focusing on this game, we want to go out and get the win in front of our home fans.

“We know Tottenham are a great team but we need to get the win if we are to aspire to win the league.”

Monday’s match at Old Trafford will kick off at 19h00 GMT.