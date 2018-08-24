Alli Challenge goes to the next level

Dele Alli already has football fans in a craze over his monocle celebration, but now the Tottenham Hotspur star has taken it to another level.

In the opening round of the Premier League, Alli found the back of the net in Spurs 2-1 win over Newcastle United. After the goal, the Englishman peered through a loop in his fingers, seeming leaving fans aghast.

The internet was soon flooded with players and supporters alike, throwing down their own versions.

I don’t know what they’re saying but this is funny to watch 😂 https://t.co/AwPWCST336 — Dele (@dele_official) August 16, 2018

However, that was just a warm up…

In a recent Instagram story, Alli mocks teammate Georges-Kevin N’Koudou as he attempts to copy Alli’s new feat of finger wizardry.

One can only wonder what could possibly be next from the multi-talented midfielder.

Go ahead, give it a go, just make sure no-one is watching because you’ll probably look silly.