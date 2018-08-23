Wilshere: I have to block all emotions

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere has promised to block all his emotions when he returns to the Emirates Stadium for the first time since leaving Arsenal.

Arsenal will host the Hammers at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as the two teams look for their first victory in the new English Premier League season.

The 26-year-old left the Gunners to sign for the Hammers on a free transfer in June to end his 17-year stay at the club.

Wilshere left the Gunners after meeting new boss Unai Emery, who could not guarantee the England international regular playing time after replacing Arsene Wenger.

Happy to make my home debut but not happy with the result. Tough game for us this weekend but we have a week of hard work and preperation in front of us ⚒⚒ pic.twitter.com/B0rsmZ5wr2 — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) August 20, 2018

He admitted that the match against his childhood club on Saturday will be a platform to prove the new Gunners boss wrong.

Wilshere told journalists: “I’ve got to try and block all the emotion out.

“First of all, I’ve got to concentrate on football and I quite fancy our chances. I obviously know them really well.

“They’ve got a new manager, but I know the players, so hopefully it’ll be a good time to play them.

“It’s down to me to prove a point to Arsenal that they were wrong to get rid of me.”