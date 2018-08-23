Kompany: City/United rivalry not about hate

Manchester City centre-back Vincent Kompany has claimed that fans of his club and Manchester United supporters are not as divided as is sometimes thought.

Wednesday marked 10 years at City for the Belgian defender. During that time, the club has progressed from being a mid-table side to the summit of English football.

“Every club you sign for they give you the same pitch, ‘we’ve got a big project, big ambitions, we want to achieve this and that, we want to kick on’,” he told City’s website in reflection.

“I just happen to be lucky that City was the one club that didn’t lie about it.”

At the time of Kompany’s move to City, neighbours Manchester United were the dominant force in the Premier League. City has since overtaken them in terms of results, but Kompany has insisted that the rivalry between the two clubs is at times misconstrued.

“If you live outside of Manchester you can take it out of context sometimes, where you can think it’s all hate, and I don’t think it is,” he argued.

“From being in Manchester now for a long time, and being around the normal supporters, you feel like we both love our clubs.

“We are all the same.

“We talk the same, behave the same virtually, but some talk a little bit more nonsense than others — and usually they wear a red shirt!”