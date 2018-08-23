City recall Muric after Bravo injury

Manchester City has recalled teenage goalkeeper Aro Muric from his loan at NAC Breda following the ruptured Achilles Claudio Bravo suffered during training.

Bravo is expected to miss a significant chunk of the Premier League season due to the injury, which means Ederson is without a backup in the senior team.

City has consequently opted to bring the 19-year-old Muric back to the Etihad Stadium, shortly after he made his Eredivisie debut on Saturday in which he kept a clean sheet for NAC against De Graafschap.

“Having a partnership also means that you try to help each other in these situations of unforeseeable circumstances,” NAC technical director Hans Smulders told the club’s website.

“We help Manchester City with the return of Aro and of course City Football Group helps us to solve the situation that has arisen in the goal at NAC.

“It is certainly not how we envisaged it, but I am convinced that NAC will ultimately emerge stronger from this situation.”