Angry United fans plan anti-Woodward/Glazer protest

Manchester United fans are not taking the club’s recent struggles lying down – although you might be surprised at the target of their anger.

With much of the talk around United this season revolving around Jose Mourinho’s negative attitude, his relationship with the players, and the 3-2 loss at Brighton last weekend, many would have expected public sentiment to start turning against the Portuguese manager.

But it seems a significant section of the fans are not choosing to blame Mourinho for United’s troubles, but are instead focusing their anger towards the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and United’s American owners, the Glazer family.

To voice their displeasure with what they consider to be a lack of support for Mourinho, who has made it clear he was not happy with the club’s activity during the summer transfer window, the fans have paid for a plane to fly a banner calling for Woodward to be sacked at next week’s game against Burnley.

The banner will bear the message ‘Ed Out – LUHG’ – LUHG meaning ‘Love United, Hate Glazer’ – and will be flown over Turf Moor when United face Burnley.

Manchester United fans have funded a plane with a banner to fly over Old Trafford an hour before Monday night’s 8pm kick off with Spurs. The banner will read ‘ED OUT – LUHG’. [Neil Custis] #MUFC — Devils Latest (@Devils_Latest) August 22, 2018

The plan was originally to have the banner flown over Old Trafford on Monday for the game against Tottenham, but light restrictions forced them to delay the protest.

The fans aren’t the only ones frustrated with the current situation. Former United captain Gary Neville has also accused Woodward of undermining Mourinho by failing to pursue the signings he wanted, despite awarding the manager a new contract in January.

Mourinho wanted Leicester’s Harry Maguire at a potentially world record fee and a £50 million move for 29-year-old Toby Alderweireld from Spurs, but United opposed both transfers. In the club’s defence, however, some point out that Mourinho has been given almost £400 million to spend since taking charge at Old Trafford in May 2016.

“It’s painful to think how it’s played out these last five or six years,” Neville said. “If Ed Woodward was going to doubt Jose Mourinho, then the time to be doubting him was last January.

“The minute he gave Jose Mourinho a contract extension – which some would say was unnecessary part way through a season – he had to then buy him the centre-backs.

“He had to get him Maguire, he had to get him Alderweireld, because they wouldn’t have made those mistakes [at Brighton].”