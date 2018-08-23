Watford part ways with Dja Djedje

Watford has parted ways with Ivorian defender Brice Dja Djedje after a two-year spell with the English Premier League side.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more on the Premier League

The Hornets announced on Wednesday that they have terminated the contract of the 27-year-old defender, who has since joined Ankaragucu in Turkey.

He struggled for game time at Vicarage Road leading to a loan spell at Ligue 2 side Lens during the 2017/18 season.

Dja Djedje has been with Watford since 2016 having joined on a four-year contract from Marseille.

📝 | #watfordfc confirms that following completion of the appropriate documentation today, Brice Dja Djédjé's contract has been terminated by mutual consent. ➡️ https://t.co/uAFrj78Z5c pic.twitter.com/1tujD2852H — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 22, 2018

“Watford FC confirms that following completion of the appropriate documentation today, it has been agreed to terminate the contract of defender Brice Dja Djedje by mutual consent,” the club said in a statement.

Jarvi Garcia’s side has hit the ground running in the new season winning their two opening league matches.

They started with a 2-0 win over Brighton and last weekend clinched a 3-1 win over Burnley.