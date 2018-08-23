Davies ready to fight for his place at Everton

Everton midfielder Tom Davies says he is enjoying the strong competition for places within the squad and is relishing playing under manager Marco Silva.

The Toffees signed the likes of Richarlison and Bernard in the transfer window, while loaning Andre Gomes from Barcelona. Davies knows it will be tough to stake his claim for first-team football against those players, but is up for the challenge.

“There’s big competition so for me when I get a chance I’ve got to take it so that’s what I tried to do,” Davies told evertontv.

“It’s always high-tempo training and everyone trying to get in the team, so it’s only going to benefit me.

“The way the manager plays suits me and the way he wants me to play is how I like to play and see the game.

“It’s high tempo. He wants me to press, get forward, be a box-to-box midfielder. That’s how I want to play, really, so it’s good to have that sort of freedom and role in the team.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to this year, developing into the player I want to be. This year I’m hoping to progress again and under the manager I think I can do that.”