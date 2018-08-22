Morata hungry for goals and silverware

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata says he would love to score more than 30 goals this season but admits a Premier League title would be even better.

CLICK HERE for more on the Premier League

The Spaniard endured a difficult time at the Blues towards the end of former Blues manager Antonio Conte’s reign at the club, scoring only one goal in 13 league games.

However, the former Real Madrid man is feeling more comfortable playing under new manager Maurizio Sarri and has set himself ambitious goals for the new season.

“I’m very happy because it was three very important points against Arsenal. In the Premier League I think if you win your first five games you’re in the fight because here in every game you can lose or drop points,” Morata told Chelsea’s official website.

“The last year was very hard for me, not just with confidence.

“The injury (last season) was very bad for me and my head, but when the ball goes into the net everything changes. Your mind isn’t blocked anymore and I hope now I can score a lot of goals.

“For sure I want to score more than 30 goals, but I would prefer to score 15 or 20 and for us to win the Premier League or another big trophy. I want to score many goals but the most important thing is the team.”

Morata scored his first goal of the season on Saturday when Chelsea beat London rivals Arsenal 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.