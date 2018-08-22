Milner: Important for Liverpool to grind out results

Liverpool midfielder James Milner says the Reds won’t always be able to dominate every game and need to learn how to win in different ways this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges claimed a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night, thanks to a penalty from Milner and a late second from Sadio Mane which secured the three points.

Milner admits it was a tough game away at the Eagles and has emphasised the importance of winning those types of encounters, even if it’s a bit scrappy at times.

“That’s something we have to work on: winning all different types of games,” Milner told the club’s official website.

“We know that and it was never going to be easy. We know we can play better and control the game a bit more when we were in the lead in the second half.

“But this is a tough place to come. I don’t think many people come here and have an easy night, that’s for sure, so it was a good performance in the end just to get the result.”