Dyche: Burnley’s attack needs work

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits the Clarets’ weakness is their attack, especially considering the money that other teams have spent on defenders and goalkeepers.

CLICK HERE for more on the Premier League

Dyche’s charges struggled to carve out scoring opportunities in their opening two Premier League games of the season. They drew 0-0 with Southampton before a 3-1 defeat at home against Watford.

Their only goal against the Hornets came via a set-piece, and Dyche knows they have work to do on their play in the final third but believes the rest of their game is looking good.

“We’re a work in progress in the top third. The top third of the pitch is always the hardest, particularly in the Premier League,” said Dyche, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

“When you think that people are now buying goalkeepers for £70million that’s normally for a reason, because they’re very good at what they do.

“Centre halves in the £50million, £60million area. It’s very difficult in the top third of the pitch to be clinical, precise, to be calm. It’s a continued work in progress for us.”

“The rest of the pitch I think we’re very good at,” he added. “We’re very organised, we know how to work from our shape, we don’t get flummoxed.

“We stick to what we’re good at and we make sure we deliver it. And we’ve still got moments of quality that can win a match.”