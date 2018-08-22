Sanchez ‘back soon’ for Red Devils

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez could return to action sooner than expected from the injury he sustained ahead of Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Brighton.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho revealed before kick-off at the Amex Stadium that the Chile international would miss the clash with “a little problem”.

Asked after the match how long he expected Sanchez to be out for, Mourinho replied “one or two weeks maximum”, casting doubt on his participation for the visit of Tottenham next week Monday.

However, the former Arsenal star has handed United a welcome boost by training on Tuesday. He posted a video on Instagram accompanied by the caption: “Training to be back soon. Come on United.”

Sanchez looked sharp during pre-season and started in the 2-1 win over Leicester on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.