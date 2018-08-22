January signings to save Manchester United

Manchester United suffered their first loss in the Premier League against Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Express Community Stadium.

The loss came to a surprise after the Red Devils beat Leicester City in their season-opening match at Old Trafford.

More than just the loss, Jose Mourinho’s men found themselves seemingly lost in the defensive end after surrendering two goals in a span of two minutes to dig a deep hole for themselves. Furthermore, after Romelu Lukaku scored in the 34th, found themselves down again by two goals in the 44th minute after a penalty kick was converted by Pascal Groß to restore the lead for Brighton.

For many, this highlights the seemingly underlying problem within the club and their management that have fueled many speculations. Other are linking Mourinho to a move away from the club citing his “three-year itch” and disappointment on how the club spending on transfers transpired.

Speaking of which, the Red Devils had a surprisingly quiet summer, leaving many fans questioning the team’s tactics on how they can cope against other Premier League teams like Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, all is not lost and with Manchester United still being one of the biggest clubs in the world, they have the chance to make everything right again. String in a few wins in the Premier League and tings may just settle down.

Another thing they must consider is the January transfer window where they could make up for the names they missed out during the summer.

Here are a few names that the Red Devils should go after that could help the team moving forward.

TOBY ALDERWEIRELD of Tottenham Hotspur

The first on the list is undoubtedly a defender and Toby Alderweireld is one name that United should chase once the transfer window reopens.

Against Brighton, the lack of solid quality was on display as Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof had crucial errors that resulted in the goals against United.

It could be lacking communication between the centre-backs or that the two have failed to link up so far in the Premier League, but dropping points should be avoided at all costs and bringing in the Tottenham Hotspur star could be the solution to this problem.

Seemingly the perfect solution to United’s defensive issues, Alderweireld has been in Mourinho’s radar for a while and was heavily linked to a move to Old Trafford last summer. Obviously, it did not materialise but Mourinho must restart talks as soon as possible in January.

AARON RAMSEY of Arsenal

Remaining in the Premier League, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey could also be a target for Mourinho during the January transfer window.

The Gunners’ star continues to add to his stock as a player when he features for the London club, resulting in a few talks linking him to a possible move to Old Trafford. With Arsenal, he has shown his pace and creativity when he is given a free role to move about, and he may be able to add a new dynamic if he plays for United when 2019 comes.

With his contract set to expire the same year the transfer window opens, Mourinho and United can force Arsenal to a deal, and Ramsey can add fire to United’s offence. He is a proven commodity in the Premier League and he can possibly form a partnership with Fred to rejuvenate Manchester United’s offence.

THOMAS MEUNIER of Paris-Saint Germain

Last but certainly not the least on this short list is Paris-Saint Germain defender Thomas Meunier.

The fact that there are two defenders on the list highlight the need for Mourinho and United to retool their backline and Meunier can certainly fill the void in the right-back position.

At 26 years old, Meunier enjoyed a great FIFA World Cup as he helped Belgium finish third in the competition. Mourinho has been a big fan of the Belgian international but failed to lure him to move to the Premier League during the summer.

Manchester United already signed Diogo Dalot but the 19-year-old defender still has a few years before he can be the top right-back for the Red Devils. Meunier is ready and has had more than enough big-match experience to hold his nerve under the bright lights of Old Trafford.

Meunier’s natural ability as a defender means he has defending as his most important job that leaves very few holes on his side of the pitch when playing against attackers.

Surely there are a few more names to be added on the list and the season is still young after two game weeks. If United have yet to improve before January arrives, expect these names to be heavily linked to the club again and, this time, possibly spending big money to bring in big names.